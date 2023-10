Dear viewers,

The following tape has been procured from the offices of COMUNITV as decisive evidence in the Walter Martens case. Its contents are currently unknown and considered to be extremely dangerous, we recommend contacting officials and implore you NOT to watch the tape due to high chances of ■■■■■ ■■■■ ■■■■.

But you’re going to watch it anyway, won’t you?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2186570/TELEFORUM/

[spoiler]UP NEXT ON CR CHANNEL: DROWNED LAKE

]