Noise-o-matic update for 19 October 2023

Noise-o-matic v0.6.1.0 released!

19 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Noise-o-matic version 0.6.1.0 is ready for download!

This update further improves compatibility with some devices, comes with some minor bugfixes, a new language and a calibration tool for your microphone so all your sounds can be played at the right volume!

Full changelog:

  • New voice changer engine filters and presets (chipmunk, sniffles, and more!)

  • Added French Language

  • many small bug fixes

  • improved hardware compatibility

  • Added Portuguese Language

  • fixed some bugs and crashes

  • added dynamic loudness normalization (beta!)
    -- you can personalize the volume of sounds sent to a specific microphone to match the volume of your normal voice

  • recursive folders
    -- when adding a new folder in the soundboard, if the folder contains subfolders, you will be asked if you want to include all files recursively

  • added noise reduction filter to the microphone

