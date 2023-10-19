Noise-o-matic v0.6.1.0 released!

Noise-o-matic version 0.6.1.0 is ready for download!
This update further improves compatibility with some devices, comes with some minor bugfixes, a new language and a calibration tool for your microphone so all your sounds can be played at the right volume!
Full changelog:
-
New voice changer engine filters and presets (chipmunk, sniffles, and more!)
-
Added French Language
-
many small bug fixes
-
improved hardware compatibility
-
Added Portuguese Language
-
fixed some bugs and crashes
-
added dynamic loudness normalization (beta!)
-- you can personalize the volume of sounds sent to a specific microphone to match the volume of your normal voice
-
recursive folders
-- when adding a new folder in the soundboard, if the folder contains subfolders, you will be asked if you want to include all files recursively
-
added noise reduction filter to the microphone
Changed files in this update