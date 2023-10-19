The Rise of the Skeletons Update

The Rise of the Skeletons

A new update has been brewed for this especially wicked season. A new isle has appeared! Are you ready to explore and uncover its secrets? We've also added a bevy of combat tweaks, sound, and other general adjustments.

Summonisle

Find the new haunting island by journeying south of Hallowshire! Uncover a rickety graveyard and fight the decrepit old souls that still lurk there. You may also happen across a way to summon your own calcium-rich companions to fight by your side. After all, there's safety in numbers, and what better way to accomplish that than with the undead?

Gameplay Changes

_* New UI slider that allows players to buy and sell multiple items

Shops restock certain goods every day, and will clear their inventories of player-sold goods over time

There are now additional following mechanics for summons_

**Enemy Adjustments

**

We've also added quite a few tweaks and overhauls to how enemies work.

_* Humanoid enemies are now able to open doors and traverse them

Enemies now have stagger and poise mechanics

Ranged attackers can now look for a clear shot if they can't directly shoot the target

Ranged attackers can now calculate parabolic shots

Improved guarding mechanics and shield user AI

Improved enemy strafing

Added trespass areas and triggers to alert enemies

Improved enemy detection

Implemented aggression mechanics for enemy target selection_

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy the new additions - as always, we're eager to hear your feedback. You can find more extensive patch notes below:

_

Patch Notes

_

Major Additions:

Added a new island to the south of Hallowshire

Added the Summon Skeleton spell

Humanoid enemies can now open and traverse through doors

Players can now buy and sell multiple items at a time with a new slider UI element

General:

Shops now restock certain goods every day, and will clear their inventories of player-sold goods every 5 days

Sound ambience has been added to Hallow Town and the surrounding areas

Sound effects tweaked for various enemies, including Endless humanoids

Added rewards to the Hallowshire Castle quest.

Combat:

Added a stagger/poise mechanic to enemies

Added additional following mechanics (oriented to summons)

Limited tracking of ranged attackers

Ranged attackers can now look for a clear shot if they can't directly shoot the target

Ranged attackers can now calculate parabolic shots

Improved guarding mechanics and shield user AI

Improved enemy strafing

Added trespass areas and triggers to alert enemies

Improved enemy detection

Implemented aggression mechanics for enemy target selection

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug that was causing shopkeepers' stock to vanish

Fixed a bug that caused shops to restock only when the player was in the same area.

Tweaked region switching code to fix bugs with region loading.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.