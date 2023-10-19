The Rise of the Skeletons Update

The Rise of the Skeletons
A new update has been brewed for this especially wicked season. A new isle has appeared! Are you ready to explore and uncover its secrets? We've also added a bevy of combat tweaks, sound, and other general adjustments.
Summonisle
Find the new haunting island by journeying south of Hallowshire! Uncover a rickety graveyard and fight the decrepit old souls that still lurk there. You may also happen across a way to summon your own calcium-rich companions to fight by your side. After all, there's safety in numbers, and what better way to accomplish that than with the undead?
Gameplay Changes
_* New UI slider that allows players to buy and sell multiple items
- Shops restock certain goods every day, and will clear their inventories of player-sold goods over time
- There are now additional following mechanics for summons_
**Enemy Adjustments
We've also added quite a few tweaks and overhauls to how enemies work.
_* Humanoid enemies are now able to open doors and traverse them
- Enemies now have stagger and poise mechanics
- Ranged attackers can now look for a clear shot if they can't directly shoot the target
- Ranged attackers can now calculate parabolic shots
- Improved guarding mechanics and shield user AI
- Improved enemy strafing
- Added trespass areas and triggers to alert enemies
- Improved enemy detection
- Implemented aggression mechanics for enemy target selection_
That's it for now! We hope you enjoy the new additions - as always, we're eager to hear your feedback. You can find more extensive patch notes below:
Patch Notes
Major Additions:
- Added a new island to the south of Hallowshire
- Added the Summon Skeleton spell
- Humanoid enemies can now open and traverse through doors
- Players can now buy and sell multiple items at a time with a new slider UI element
General:
- Shops now restock certain goods every day, and will clear their inventories of player-sold goods every 5 days
- Sound ambience has been added to Hallow Town and the surrounding areas
- Sound effects tweaked for various enemies, including Endless humanoids
- Added rewards to the Hallowshire Castle quest.
Combat:
- Added a stagger/poise mechanic to enemies
- Added additional following mechanics (oriented to summons)
- Limited tracking of ranged attackers
- Ranged attackers can now look for a clear shot if they can't directly shoot the target
- Ranged attackers can now calculate parabolic shots
- Improved guarding mechanics and shield user AI
- Improved enemy strafing
- Added trespass areas and triggers to alert enemies
- Improved enemy detection
- Implemented aggression mechanics for enemy target selection
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug that was causing shopkeepers' stock to vanish
- Fixed a bug that caused shops to restock only when the player was in the same area.
- Tweaked region switching code to fix bugs with region loading.
And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.
