Hidey ho! The Houdini 19.5 Production Build has been updated to 19.5.773.

This will be the last Houdini 19.5 Production Build. (After this, it'll just be Houdini 20 production builds)

Here's a link to the journal for all the changes that went in since the last production build:

https://www.sidefx.com/changelog/?journal=19.5&categories=&body=&version=19.5&build_0=752&build_1=773&show_versions=on&show_compatibility=on&items_per_page= [www.sidefx.com]