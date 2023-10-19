Update: Early Access 2.3! HEALING GRENADES!!!

Hi, Captains of Fortune!

Since I wanted to introduce at least one new healing method, in this case healing grenades, I focused on improving the other two types of grenades as well.

There will definitely be some imbalance, so I absolutely need your FEEDBACK!

Also, tell me if the healing system is acceptable for now or if I need to introduce some other healing gadget so I can continue solving other types of battle problems, and then in a few weeks, finally move on to the development of the Story, which in my head is all ready!

CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 2.3:

New "weapon": Healing grenade!

This new gadget is a grenade that upon its explosion releases a substance that heals mercenaries within its radius of action.

The soldier in possession of the grenade will throw it to his partner with the least health, assuming he is within his reach.

Warning: The mercenary cannot cast it himself!

For now, the amount of healing given by the healing grenade is 200hp and is launched every 8 seconds.

I'm sure this data will need to be reviewed later.

Obviously, it is a very rare and expensive item!

Shortened the duration of the particle effect of healing.

Fixed a bug in the grenade animation.

Adjusted the size of conventional grenade particle effects to more closely resemble their actual explosion radius.

Fixed an issue with throwing grenades at low fps, as sometimes grenades were not thrown.

Implemented the icon proportions system in the equipment screen, too.

There may be some problems with screens with smaller resolutions; if so, please let me know, thanks!

My Captains, I need you to do some word of mouth to spread the word about MOTK among your friends.

Being a small developer, the only effective marketing tool I have at my disposal is word of mouth.

Furthermore, if you like the game, I invite you to write a small review on the shop page; for you it's little, but for me it's really a lot!

Have a nice day, and see you next update! :)