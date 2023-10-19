- CHAPTER #35 - FOOD, WINE, AND POTIONS

With the fantastic suggestions from HB&P player DazaKiwi, I had no choice but to incorporate them into the game. These new improvements suggested by DazaKiwi, include being able to use Healing Potions or Wineskin before adding them to your inventory if it is already full (so you don't lose a slot or item in your inventory), or make use of Potions, Wineskin or Food at the moment you replace them with another newly obtained item.

Thanks again, DazaKiwi.

In addition, I have included a couple of other improvements to the inventory that offer more information to the player (especially when adding new items to the inventory when it is full).

Here you have the complete changelog of version 1.31:

Changelog v1.31

IMPROVEMENTS

If you get a potion or a wineskin and your inventory is full, you can click on that potion or wineskin to make use of it without having to add it to your inventory beforehand. (DazaKiwi)

If your inventory is full, when replacing an item in your inventory with a newly acquired item, if the item in your inventory was food, wikeskin or a healing potion, that item is consumed allowing you to recover lost HP before being replaced by the new item. (DazaKiwi)

When the inventory is full and you get a new item, you can mouse over this new item before adding it to the inventory to see its name, description, damage, or weapon ability if it has one.

If no spell is selected for the combat, on the inventory page when hovering the mouse over the 'Spell selected for combat' box, the player is now told that no spell is selected.

ADDED

Added player DazaKiwi to the thank you credits.

Added a new weapon: +3 Staff.

Enemies of level 'Strong' can now also drop Healing Potions as loot after defeating them.

Added a new option when leaving the cannibal territory if you have faced them: 'Search among the bones'. ('The Dark Rock' story')

Added a small description of the Lightning spell indicating that the use of this spell in events is infrequent.

CHANGES

The description of consumable items such as healing potion, food or wineskin has been modified to indicate that these items can be consumed before adding them to your inventory or replacing them with another item.

The color of the 'No Spell' icon border has been changed from light blue to red, to indicate that it is placed in the spell slot selected for combat and because it harmonizes better with the game tones.

BUGFIXES

Flickering of the text indicating how to replace items when you get a new item and your inventory is full has been avoided.

A dice sound has been added when failing a dice roll when searching for a boat at the pier in the story 'The End of the Times'. (This sound was missing) (page 285)

Corrected a shadow in the bear image.

Fixed the formatting of a text that appeared in one of the options on page 140.