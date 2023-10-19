new
- Egg incubator: hatches eggs
- Item collector: building that sucks up surrounding resources that lay on the ground. can be collected and needs to be powered.
changes
- changed how chicken tending works. eggs dont hatch anymore unless put in an egg incubator. the animal feeder feeds chickens from a distance.
- destructing a building now spawns the original construction resources
- you can't walk anymore with the mouse while placing buildings
fixes
- fixed a bug that overwrote the version number
- fixed a crash that happened when opening the 3d printer's crafting menu in an older saved game
- fixed the 3d printer not working anymore
- fixed some items not being interactable right after loading a game (might have to save again first for it to work)
- fixed sometimes not being able to destruct buildings while paused (also needs a new save to work right after loading)
- fixed the cattle grate not being able to be built on top of certain obj like a stump
- fixed the animal feeder being labeled as the pantry
- fixed a case where the player was still able to get stuck in water
- added a check that should prevent chickens/humans/bats from pushing eachother through walls
- fixed cattle grates being visible in the mist
- fixed the bonfire sprite
- fixed animal feeder not working
- fixed a weird crash (reported by sporarum)
misc
- moved the cog icon closer to its building and more on top of over sprites
- some visual glitches/inconsistencies
- edited some info texts
Changed files in this update