 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mistward update for 19 October 2023

v0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12484080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new

  • Egg incubator: hatches eggs
  • Item collector: building that sucks up surrounding resources that lay on the ground. can be collected and needs to be powered.

changes

  • changed how chicken tending works. eggs dont hatch anymore unless put in an egg incubator. the animal feeder feeds chickens from a distance.
  • destructing a building now spawns the original construction resources
  • you can't walk anymore with the mouse while placing buildings

fixes

  • fixed a bug that overwrote the version number
  • fixed a crash that happened when opening the 3d printer's crafting menu in an older saved game
  • fixed the 3d printer not working anymore
  • fixed some items not being interactable right after loading a game (might have to save again first for it to work)
  • fixed sometimes not being able to destruct buildings while paused (also needs a new save to work right after loading)
  • fixed the cattle grate not being able to be built on top of certain obj like a stump
  • fixed the animal feeder being labeled as the pantry
  • fixed a case where the player was still able to get stuck in water
  • added a check that should prevent chickens/humans/bats from pushing eachother through walls
  • fixed cattle grates being visible in the mist
  • fixed the bonfire sprite
  • fixed animal feeder not working
  • fixed a weird crash (reported by sporarum)

misc

  • moved the cog icon closer to its building and more on top of over sprites
  • some visual glitches/inconsistencies
  • edited some info texts

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2618091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link