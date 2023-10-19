Paradise Marsh - The Lost Soul Update !

After months of wait, the Lost Soul Update is finally here !

Discover a mysterious new side quest that features new items, achievements and characters to meet! Whether you engage with these new features or not is your choice since they wont impact the main story but they're sure to bring even more depth and fun to Paradise Marsh!

New Characters

Look out for some new colorful characters around the marsh, each with their own stories and personalities. In return for a little help, they'll give you useful tools!

New Interactions

Trade your bug net for one of these 4 unique new tools !

New achievements!

7 New achievements to unlock !



Francais, Español, Italiano!

Language support so more people can enjoy the game!



The Lost Soul Update is the ultimate way to play Paradise Marsh.

Whether you're a new player or a master entomologist it's the perfect occasion to visit the Marsh once again!