Dark Light Digital Art Book and Patch V1.1.0.9

Greetings, Dark Hunters,

We're excited to introduce a new addition to your adventure - the Digital Art Book of Dark Light, our first DLC, is now available. Be sure to take advantage of our special launch discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2603730/Dark_Light_Digital_Art_Book/

Upon purchasing the DLC, you can access the Art Book by following these steps:

Right-click on "Dark Light" in your Library game list. Navigate to Properties. In the popup window, select "Installed Files." Click on "Browse..." at the top right. Within the game folder, locate "The Art of Dark Light."

Discover the captivating world of Dark Light from a fresh perspective in our digital art book. Unveil over 100 illustrations and 10,000 words offering a unique glimpse into the game's universe. Enjoy our high res digital wall papers and printable posters.

In the meantime, we have further refined our game and addressed some of the reported bugs from our community. Please find the details below:

🎮 Enhanced Key Customization: Our user interface has a fresh look, making it easier to customize both keyboard and controller inputs.

For existing players who use controllers, your current key bindings won't be affected if you've already set them up, but if you reset the control remap, the system will now use the combined interact key, which we believe works best for controllers. In rare cases, if you can't see the newly introduced 'map’ key (only might happen to people who have previously customized the button) on your interface, you may need to reset your controls.

Keyboard players won't be affected.

💰 Better Weapon Upgrades: We've made weapon enhancements more affordable and balanced.

🎮 Wider Controller Compatibility: We've fixed the issue of missing controller icons for different brands.

🐞 Bug Fixes:

Resolved the issue preventing players from using the RB button to open doors after utilizing the fast run skill.

You can now effectively evade Amoux's flame wheel attack when facing the wolf boss.

Adjusted the damage collider for the final boss's flame wave attack to align with the visual effects.

Transformed the clover boss's flame attack into flame elemental damage.

Rectified a cinematic bug on the town map involving the Witch champion when a player deploys a turret before entering.

Addressed the issue that player stuck in throw animation in rare situation.

In your first encounter with Butcher, loot will no longer elude you on the left side of the sealed door, ensuring you can acquire the coveted dash skill.

Enjoy continuous hold firing with MRRAID 2000, PR417, and RX400 ANTI-MATTER BEAM even after reloading.

The vexing issue of the out-of-ammo sign persisting after closing the vendor window has been rectified.

Introducing the addition of map key rebinding, granting you greater control.

The "on hit%" chance heal now functions as intended, with the issue of 100% healing fixed.

The problem of camera control disappearing when leaping from the platform during the city of flesh boss fight has been eliminated.

The once treacherous laser trap within the celestial tower now offers a more forgiving experience.

We've addressed the pesky bug that left players stuck in the wall when wielding the FIRE OF VANGUARD special attack.

Rectified passable floor issues in the undercity and ensured that ropes in the city of flesh consistently exhibit highlights.

For our console players, we are diligently working on the game's port to consoles. The process has proven to be more complex than initially anticipated, but rest assured, we're making significant progress. We'll make an announcement once we are fully prepared.

We thank you for your unwavering dedication to Dark Light, and we hope these updates enhance your gaming experience. May your journeys through the realm continue to be filled with thrill and excitement.

Best,

Mirari