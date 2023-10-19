My Little Universe v1.3.1 - Hot Fix #01

Planets and Dungeons
Nexorum
- Puzzle pressure plate adjustments in the forest area.
Odyseum
- Pressure plate puzzle adjustments in the Minotaur's garden area.
Dragonora
- Resolved the issue of the elevator getting stuck after the Moon puzzle was solved.
Balance adjustments
- Increased HP and XP for boss kills
Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements
- Fixed the issue when 2nd player disconnected during the fishing minigame while both players were fishing creating a soft lock.
- Fixed the issue when two players click on two different fishing spots, refineries, and merchants at the same time breaking refineries & merchants, and creating soft locks in the Fishing mini-game.
- Fixed issue when players couldn't reach a full 100% completion if they didn't 100% complete dungeons Yin and Yang in Asium.
