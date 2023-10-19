 Skip to content

My Little Universe update for 19 October 2023

My Little Universe v1.3.1 - Hot Fix #01

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Planets and Dungeons

Nexorum

  • Puzzle pressure plate adjustments in the forest area.
    Odyseum
  • Pressure plate puzzle adjustments in the Minotaur's garden area.
    Dragonora
  • Resolved the issue of the elevator getting stuck after the Moon puzzle was solved.

Balance adjustments

  • Increased HP and XP for boss kills

Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements

  • Fixed the issue when 2nd player disconnected during the fishing minigame while both players were fishing creating a soft lock.
  • Fixed the issue when two players click on two different fishing spots, refineries, and merchants at the same time breaking refineries & merchants, and creating soft locks in the Fishing mini-game.
  • Fixed issue when players couldn't reach a full 100% completion if they didn't 100% complete dungeons Yin and Yang in Asium.

