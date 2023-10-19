Act 5 Update Coming November 4th!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We are so close to done, but we need a little more time!

Act 5, our free story update to Rhythm Doctor, will now launch on November 4th, 2023. As always, we're trying to maintain a healthy workflow without having to overwork anyone on the team. We're very excited to show you what we've been working on.

Thanks for playing, we'll see you soon!

