ACRES update for 19 October 2023

EA Update 0.23.1019.1

Build 12483958

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Active outstanding orders are now saved and returned after loading a game. Order is not currently fully preserved, will address in a future update.
  • Item storage now saves, for eggs and honey.
  • Added display names to orders when hovering them.
  • Lime amendment now also boosts calcium.
  • Added direct button to the guides in the top menu
  • Reduced UI scaling increment amount in the settings.
  • Additional checks for canceling the tractors if they are not currently active.
  • Tractor per cell use costs now displayed in the tooltip
  • Changed guide subtext title from Ploughing in crops to Dig in value
  • Extended harvest ready times to allow other plants, giving enough time for under preforming cells to catch up and harvest together. Plants will still continue to consume nutrients when ready.
  • Added Auto Select all and Never Show again buttons in the the order selection popup to make canceling the menu in the future more apparent than check box options.
  • Added Icons to buttons
  • Updated German, Spanish & French localization
  • Save support for custom key bindings
  • Unsuccessful orders no longer replaces itself with a new order

