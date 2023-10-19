- Active outstanding orders are now saved and returned after loading a game. Order is not currently fully preserved, will address in a future update.
- Item storage now saves, for eggs and honey.
- Added display names to orders when hovering them.
- Lime amendment now also boosts calcium.
- Added direct button to the guides in the top menu
- Reduced UI scaling increment amount in the settings.
- Additional checks for canceling the tractors if they are not currently active.
- Tractor per cell use costs now displayed in the tooltip
- Changed guide subtext title from Ploughing in crops to Dig in value
- Extended harvest ready times to allow other plants, giving enough time for under preforming cells to catch up and harvest together. Plants will still continue to consume nutrients when ready.
- Added Auto Select all and Never Show again buttons in the the order selection popup to make canceling the menu in the future more apparent than check box options.
- Added Icons to buttons
- Updated German, Spanish & French localization
- Save support for custom key bindings
- Unsuccessful orders no longer replaces itself with a new order
ACRES update for 19 October 2023
EA Update 0.23.1019.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
