MetaPhysical update for 19 October 2023

We'll be playing with Nina_von_Nebenan this friday!

MetaPhysical update for 19 October 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Join us this friday at 7:00 PM CET on Nina_von_Nebenans Twitch Channel: twitch.tv/nina_von_nebenan.

Join us in the stream and hang out with our fun round up! The stream will be in German but feel free to join and ask questions in English too!

