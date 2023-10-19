 Skip to content

DCS World Steam Edition update for 19 October 2023

DCS 2.9 Open Beta

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New campaigns:

DCS: F-16C First in Weasels Over Syria Campaign by Ground Pounder Sims
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2635860/DCS_F16C_First_in_Weasels_Over_Syria_Campaign_by_Ground_Pounder_Sims/

DCS: MAD Black Shark Campaign by Stone Sky
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2635100/DCS_MAD_Black_Shark_Campaign_by_Stone_Sky/

New aircraft:

Mirage F1BE addition to DCS: Mirage F1. DCS: Mirage F1 BE

DCS World
  • NEW: Added support for Nvidia DLSS. Using upscaling, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) can dramatically improve game performance if you are Graphics Processor Unit (GPU) limited. Please note that if your CPU is limited, DLSS will have little to no performance effect. Owners of Nvidia 40-series graphics card will most benefit from this. With DLSS selected as the Upscaling option, you can further refine quality versus performance with Quality, Balance, Performance, and Ultra Performance presets. WIP
  • NEW: Added support for AMD FSR 2, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) also using an upscaling algorithm to improve performance. Also like DLSS, it will have little to no effect if you are CPU-limited. WIP.
  • NEW: Anti-Aliasing. If Upscaling is set to OFF, three anti-aliasing modes are available.
  • Multi-Sampling Anti-Aliasing (MSAA)
  • Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA)
  • Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA)
  • NEW: Added graphics option for Screen Space Shadows (SSS). This adds improved shadow detail to grass, bushes, and tree shadows. This is most evident with moving grass and tree shadows at long view distances. WIP.
  • NEW: Color Grading. Select between nine image color gradients that allow you to adjust the tint of the image to provide the desired effect. This can be most useful for video creators.
  • NEW: LOD Switch Factor. The Level of Detail (LOD) slider allows you to adjust the distance at which a unit transitions to lower level of detail models. 1 is the default value, but by setting a lower value, game performance can be increased.
  • NEW: Sharpening. The slider adjusts the image sharpness between 0.00 (default) and 1.00. Sharpening can help make it look crisp and clear by enhancing the edges of objects in the image. However, adding too much sharpness can actually make an image look worse, or it can lead to a loss in image detail. When using DLSS, we suggest a setting of 0.5 and 0.8-1.0 for FSR.
  • NEW: Cinematic Camera View - Right Control + F2. In combination with the mouse, the WASD keys can be used to move the camera forward, back, and laterally, and the Q and E keys can move the camera up and down. This allows the camera to be positioned in reference to the unit’s coordinate system, allowing much greater camera control for cinematic scenes.
  • NEW: 3D Models. Newly created models for the B-1B, B-52H, S-3B (S-3B Tanker to follow shortly), “Centurion” C-RAM, and SA-10 (S-300PS).
  • NEW: Ability to create, save, delete and rename custom weapons loadouts using in game rearm/refuel menu.
  • Improved “spotting dots” added (WIP):
  • Increased dot size at high resolutions
  • Zoom is not affecting dots size
  • In order to disable new “spotting dots” and revert to previous logic user can put “DotRendererExperiment = False” in autoexec.cfg file located in \Saved Games\DCS.openbeta\Config\
  • Improved Replays/Tracks: Improved track replay for human controlled aircraft by conducting more frequent continuity checks, WIP. - Note, increased track file data size when saved to disk.
  • NEW: Advanced Waypoint Action for Unlimited Fuel Option for AI. Please note the task must be at the top of Advanced Waypoint Actions list to make sure it works properly.
  • NEW: Perform Task/Strafing for aircraft and helicopters as Advanced Waypoint Action. You can now set placement, length, attack direction and attack quantity.
  • NEW: Added helicopter rotor downwash influence on vegetation.
  • Voice chat.
  • Added realistic voice filters for all radio units
  • Added realistic sounds at the end of transmission and effects of multipath interference
  • All options moved to the Audio options page
  • All controls moved to the Voice Chat page and aircraft pages
  • Fixed Voice Chat window not opening after changing the mission on the server
  • Fixed Master Volume and Cockpit Volume knobs not working for Voice Chat transmission
  • Graphics: Improved helicopter rotor dust effects.
  • AI Aircraft. AI runs off the end of the runway at Vaziani (Caucasus) and never attempts to turn back towards the parking ramp - fixed.
  • AI Aircraft. AI F-16 will not rearm at a Rearm/Refuel Waypoint - fixed
  • AI Aircraft. Error during radio message when helicopters passing waypoint - fixed
  • AI Aircraft. AWACS detects bandits and share data with radar off - fixed
  • AI Aircraft. After Evade Fire Horizontally is triggered, AI no longer follows waypoints - fixed
  • AI Aircraft. WW2 Big Formation, un-natural flight attitude - fixed
  • AI Aircraft. FARP takeoff with moderate wind causes AI helicopters to oscillate - fixed
  • AI Aircraft. Fixed. С-47 Only one cargo is unloaded.
  • AI Aircraft. B-1B ground collision after takeoff in some cases.
  • AI Aircraft. Tornado aircraft will taxi with unfolded wings, not folded.
  • AI Aircraft. Fixed H-6J drag when bombs hatch.
  • Ground Units. Fixed - units slide down a slope.
  • Ground Units. Added reload sound for S-60.
  • Ground Units. Added belts for KORD and DSHK on pickup.
  • AI SAM. Fixed missile explodes after launch when the tracking fails.
  • Fixed: AI Helicopters in certain situations can become indestructible.
  • GUI Sporadic Multiplayer server list screen error when user trying to change nickname - fixed
  • DS. Dedicated Server crash on woCar::onNetHumanTakeControl - fixed
  • GUI. GUI Error when clicking on F/A-18C Lot 20 wingman in some cases. (Datalink) - fixed
  • GUI Error when using combination for drop down list in dynamic weather window - fixed
  • MT. Fix labels visibility jittering.
  • ME. Added the coordinate picker copy button.
  • Graphic. HUD casting reflections on the water surface - fixed
  • Caucasus Map. Human controlled vehicles drive through trees. No collisions with trees - fixed
  • B-1B and B-52. Corrected masses of launchers.
  • Incorrect positioning of the cargo after task Cargo Unload - fixed
  • MP. Aircraft MP phantoms. Landing gear always spinning when retracted - fixed
  • Graphics. When flying at high altitude, at certain angles, the aircraft, lights and even effects can be seen reflected on the water surface in the far distance - fixed
  • ME. “No Pylon” payload restriction does not work - fixed
  • Soil crater is drawn on water surface in certain cases - fixed
  • MT. Graphics. No ground vehicle dust/snow trail - fixed
  • GUI. Scale GUI messes with characters alignment - corrected
  • Memory leak when DCS window minimized to taskbar (both ST and MT) - fixed
  • ME. Refused from “ИПМ”, “КПМ” markings for non-Westerns due to improper assignment.
  • AI Ships. Aircraft with start from the deck of Kuznetsov spawn in the air - fixed
  • Crash on track restart in some cases - fixed
  • JTAC. During LGB delivery JTAC marked the target with smoke instead of laser and says to use a gun - fixed
  • FLIR. Added radar heating.
  • Ships. Fixed sound for CV Kuznetsov.
  • VR Option. Added Controller position sliders. Ultraleap special option. Added position sliders.
  • MT. Trains jitter when moving - fixed
DCS Weapons
  • New implementation of A2A missiles (by ED) for MiG-21 and AJS-37: R-3S, R-3R, R-13, R-13M1, Rb-24/24J, and Rb-74.
  • Fixed inaccuracies in several versions of the AIM-9.
  • Added AIM-9P3 and R-60A missiles.
  • Fixed R-60 payload drag.
  • AIM-120 has a more advanced 3rd order tracking filter and double-contoured tracking loop that provides faster transient process and higher resistance to ECM blinking.
  • Introduced ejector mechanics for bombs.
  • F/A-18C. AIM-7 missile is incorrectly attached to pylon 4 and 6 - fixed
  • MK-82Y. Huge aiming miss - fixed
  • Wind correction for CBU-105 WCMD inaccuracy - fixed
  • Sea Cat's and Sea Wolf's proximity fuzes are disabled by default - fixed
  • When dropping a CBU-97 from a low altitude, submunitions would sometimes get stuck in the ground - fixed
  • BGM-109C. Incorrect name in debriefing - fixed
  • Kh-29 - missiles got updated FM and realistic autopilot / guidance system.
  • Increased dispersion of air rockets.
  • Updated eject/release effect of all air-to-ground weapons in China Asset Pack.

For the entire list of new features, improvements and fixes, please read the full changelog.

