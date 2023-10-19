CRAFT CHAMPIONSHIP Tournament

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, pilots! We invite you to participate in the summer tournament from our friends — "CRAFT CHAMPIONSHIP"!

The main feature of this tournament is that the only allowed ships are the ones that can be crafted! Call your friends, make a team, and show everyone who is the best!

Don’t forget about the reward, which this time will depend on the number of registered teams: the more, the better! Follow this link and register your team. We wish you good luck!

Learn more about this tournament by this link.