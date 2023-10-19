【DevLog】2023.10.19

- Optimization: Add genre ranking for each island
- Optimization: Updated leaderboard rules
- Optimization: Clicking on the protagonist's avatar can change the avatar
- Bug fix: Numeric overflow caused by floating-point numbers in Germany, Poland, and other regions
