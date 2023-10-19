 Skip to content

LuckLand update for 19 October 2023

【DevLog】2023.10.19

Share · View all patches · Build 12483646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimization: Add genre ranking for each island
  • Optimization: Updated leaderboard rules
  • Optimization: Clicking on the protagonist's avatar can change the avatar
  • Bug fix: Numeric overflow caused by floating-point numbers in Germany, Poland, and other regions

Changed files in this update

