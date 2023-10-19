Update 2023.10.19.0 (tweaks)

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.10.19.0
TWEAK:
- Jacek: (RFF) Back + X attack has a bit longer cooldown to still allow switching legs upon block
- Jacek: tweaked the trajectory of (RFF) Fwd, Fwd, X (Far Lunge) attack, it also has a bit longer recovery time on block
- Father Zera: fixed some regressions and tweaked timings on all Holy Stance attacks
- Father Zera: (RFF) Holy Spear attack triggers an anti-thrust center guard, rather than anti-thrust upper right guard
- Father Zera: Holy Stance attacks have less homing
- Father Zera: increased damage of some attacks so it fits the visuals and common sense (a big, 2 handed sword cut should deal more damage than a saber cut, etc.)
- Isabella: decreased damage of some attacks so it fits the visuals (quick snap cuts should not deal 80 damage etc.)
- Kalkstein: (RFF) Back, X attack has longer startup
FIX:
- Kalkstein: (LFF) Fwd, Fwd, X attack triggers the correct guard
Changed files in this update