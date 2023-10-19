 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 19 October 2023

0.972

Share · View all patches · Build 12483585 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added leaderboard For total EXP gained. This includes EXP gained in both multiplayer and singleplayer games.
  • Added more bean customization options. You can now change the colors of the straps, pockets and belt buckle. Show off your bean in the discord or on twitter!
  • Added cloud saves for player stats. This can be turned off manually in the steam settings for the game if you wish.
  • Adjusted shotgun damage and spread.
  • Increased strength of explosive knockback effect.
  • Fixed various small bugs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1717081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link