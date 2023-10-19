- Added leaderboard For total EXP gained. This includes EXP gained in both multiplayer and singleplayer games.
- Added more bean customization options. You can now change the colors of the straps, pockets and belt buckle. Show off your bean in the discord or on twitter!
- Added cloud saves for player stats. This can be turned off manually in the steam settings for the game if you wish.
- Adjusted shotgun damage and spread.
- Increased strength of explosive knockback effect.
- Fixed various small bugs
Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 19 October 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
