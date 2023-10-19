Hotfix: Cloud saves, Mod upload and Mac Tutorial

This hotfix addresses underlying issues that were breaking these three functionalities for players, further issues with saves and mods will be fixed in the normal steady patch schedule but we wanted to address these as soon as possible.

You should be able to freely use cloud saves not, in a future patch we plan to remove the requirement for ironman to use cloud saves as well.

Uploading mods from the launcher if you are logged in should now work for steam workshop and paradox servers.

Mac will now be able to play and finish the tutorial as it was always intended, we're very sorry for this issue it was created indirectly and we should have double checked mac functionality before release.

Further issues with the tutorial will be tracked and fixed as they are found but it is now fully playable.

We apologize for the problems these issues caused and appreciate the patience, we will keep working to make a better experience for everyone.