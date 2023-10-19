0.7.6.0 - Loading screen update!

Hello Pongers! Today we have another update which is little bit of preparation on online multiplayer! In next version we add new map so stay tuned!
0.7.6.0
[UI]
- Updated Loading screen
- Added some basic information on loading screen about players (Skin, name, nation)
- Updated button in tutorial
- Updated buttons in Campaign
[Library]
- Added flags of countries into library
[Scripts]
- Updated some older scripts to work better
[BugFix]
- Fixed rare bug when you stucked on Campaign screen
Changed files in this update