0.7.6.0 - Loading screen update!

Hello Pongers! Today we have another update which is little bit of preparation on online multiplayer! In next version we add new map so stay tuned!

0.7.6.0

[UI]

Updated Loading screen

Added some basic information on loading screen about players (Skin, name, nation)

Updated button in tutorial

Updated buttons in Campaign

[Library]

[Library] Added flags of countries into library

[Scripts]

[Scripts] Updated some older scripts to work better

[BugFix]

[BugFix] Fixed rare bug when you stucked on Campaign screen