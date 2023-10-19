 Skip to content

PongBall update for 19 October 2023

0.7.6.0 - Loading screen update!

Hello Pongers! Today we have another update which is little bit of preparation on online multiplayer! In next version we add new map so stay tuned!
0.7.6.0
[UI]

  • Updated Loading screen
  • Added some basic information on loading screen about players (Skin, name, nation)
  • Updated button in tutorial
  • Updated buttons in Campaign
    [Library]
  • Added flags of countries into library
    [Scripts]
  • Updated some older scripts to work better
    [BugFix]
  • Fixed rare bug when you stucked on Campaign screen

