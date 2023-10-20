 Skip to content

DYSMANTLE update for 20 October 2023

Update #27.1 (version 1.3.0) hotfixes

Build 12483467

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Petting interaction doesn't appear near other interactive objects.
-Recipe cost balancing.
-Misc bug fixes and tweaks.

