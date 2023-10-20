-Petting interaction doesn't appear near other interactive objects.
-Recipe cost balancing.
-Misc bug fixes and tweaks.
DYSMANTLE update for 20 October 2023
Update #27.1 (version 1.3.0) hotfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Petting interaction doesn't appear near other interactive objects.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DYSMANTLE Windows Depot 846771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update