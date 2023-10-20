Night of the living draugar: New blood

Once again this year, the draugar make a terrible comeback in this season of fear and terror! Will you be able to triumph in Draugrheim? Will the southern kingdoms be able to face this unknown threat?

Here is all you need to know about the event.

TEMPORARY GAME MODE

Starting now and for the rest of the month, we welcome you back to our spooky special event where you will be able to engage in battle in the terrifying Draugrheim biome.

In this temporary game mode, you will have to conquer your fears in the land of the living dead and face some terrible (eight-legged) creatures roaming the land of Northgard."



If you feel like some of these new creatures have more legs than you can tolerate, you can activate an arachnophobia mode in the options menu.

NEW TEMPORARY TOWN HALL SKIN

Finish a game of Northgard in the new Draugrheim game mode (if you dare) and earn an exclusive Town Hall skin. You can claim it in Expeditions

This year, the southern kingdoms will also have to face the danger of Draugrheim! You will be able to claim their sinister town hall as well!

Happy spooky season to all of you!

It has been pretty calm in terms of news. We are working hard on the next expansion as well as what's to come for everyone! We'll have more info to share with you in November!

-Shiro Games