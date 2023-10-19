 Skip to content

Canvas of Kings update for 19 October 2023

Water and more

Share · View all patches · Build 12483441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Water (plots, paths, bridges and objects)
  • Loading error fixed (even broken old projects should be able to be loaded again now)
  • Loading error message instead of freezing the editor
  • Settings: added the option "Alternative Camera Process" (If you have problems with camera control, try this option)
  • Fixed ctrl z/y for undo/redo
  • Towers of walls are now rotatable afterwards
  • You can now switch to the next object by key
  • Stronger drawn roads
  • Minor adjustments and bugfixes

