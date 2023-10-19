- Water (plots, paths, bridges and objects)
- Loading error fixed (even broken old projects should be able to be loaded again now)
- Loading error message instead of freezing the editor
- Settings: added the option "Alternative Camera Process" (If you have problems with camera control, try this option)
- Fixed ctrl z/y for undo/redo
- Towers of walls are now rotatable afterwards
- You can now switch to the next object by key
- Stronger drawn roads
- Minor adjustments and bugfixes
Canvas of Kings update for 19 October 2023
Water and more
Patchnotes via Steam Community
