Master of Magic: Get ready for the most spine-tingling Halloween update

Greetings Wizards,

We are excited to reveal that the Master of Magic free Halloween update is now out. Get ready to experience the thrills, chills, and magical abilities that this captivating update has to offer.

Meet Bladud the Necromancer: ‘Long has my kin been called weak, but now the orcs shall rise through Death and conquer all!’

Bladud was formerly a strong orc general, but he became a legendary figure and was known as a powerful Wizard. He governed his orc clan for decades alongside his powerful queen, Belit. Still, they were both disappointed by the apathy that had engulfed their nation. Once renowned for their fierce fury and brutal strength, orcs had learned to be good at everything yet excelled at nothing.

Belit and Bladud had different ideas about what lay ahead for their people. Bladud saw the wisdom in their people's development and tranquility, while Belit yearned to return to the old ways of war and pillage. Rather than going back in time, he looked for ways to strengthen the orcs without sacrificing their newly discovered nature. As a result, he became proficient in the Death art of Orcmancy, a talent devoted to the advancement of the orc race.

Bladud is armed with Death Magic Books and has an unusual ability called "Orcmancer." This ominous method only gives the orc race more power. Under Bladud's leadership, orcs acquire an immunity to death and the ability to steal life from their adversaries. Furthermore, for each defeated orc in combat, the Wizard gains Casting Skill.

Three new Wizard traits, all death themed

Orcmancer: Bladud has learned a new and terrifying skill called orcmancer. Only the orc race can grow stronger as a result. With each defeated orc in combat, the Wizard gains a Casting Skill, and the orcs under his command gain the ability to steal life from their adversaries and become immortal! The Wizard's starting race must be orcs, and they must be Death Magic users.

Necromancer: by adopting the Necromancy path, wizards will be able to use the new Death spell "Undead Hero," which will enable them to raise deceased heroes as amazing undead units. Additionally, they will fight all battles under the influence of Darkness without having to use a spell to do so.

Death Eater: after every battle, these evil sorcerers eat their fallen foes to replenish their armies' health. But only those who possess Death Magic can use this evil force.

The Master of Magic Halloween update offers new gameplay enhancements and a delightfully eerie atmosphere that will enchant you as the leaves turn to shades of crimson and gold.

So, dust off your spellbooks, sharpen your wands, and prepare for a spine-tingling journey into the mystical realm with the free Halloween update.