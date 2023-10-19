Hello,
we fixed the problem with never-ending loading and missing button conitnue after completing the game :)
We are very sorry for any bugs and problems.
Pool Cleaning Simulator update for 19 October 2023
Quick hotfix v1.1.0.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
