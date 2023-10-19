Infection Free Zone – Prologue is Live Now!

Greetings, Survivors!

The Prologue is available right now! As requested by the community - the Prologue is here to stay and won't be taken down (like the demo was in the past).

Infection Free Zone – Prologue

As usual, we want to ask you to help us by sharing your feedback regarding the game. We always do our best to track the issues and ideas raised by the community. But at the same time, it's very important for us to analyze the feedback using the quantitative analysis. In order to ensure that your feedback won't be lost, please share it via:

Steam Reviews on the Infection Free Zone – Prologue Steam Page,

Google Form linked in the Main Menu of the game,

In-game Bug Reporter (in case of encountering a bug)

All the other reviews written on Steam Discussions, Discord, X (Twitter), Youtube, Facebook, Tik Tok and other social media - while we do our best to go through it all - might be harder for us to analyze and we strongly encourage you to share your opinions using the options available on the list above.

Remember - your feedback shapes the future of our game. The popularity and reviews of the Prologue will help us decide our next steps regarding the game's launch.

Recent Changes

If you need a quick rundown of the recent changes, we recommend visiting our previous announcement. It includes the Changelog that covers the major updates that have occurred since the previous demo builds.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1465460/view/3732977475627431958?l=english

Thank you for your support, Survivors. Have a great time, building your next Infection Free Zone.

