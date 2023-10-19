 Skip to content

The Fabulous Fear Machine update for 19 October 2023

Patch 1.0.13: minor fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, everyone! We've been working on The Fabulous Fear Machine since its launch, and we're excited to share a list of minor fixes and significant improvements in the latest update:

  • We fixed a bug that was affecting games in which a region was in a "Barren Land" state
  • We addressed glitches affecting very wide graphic resolutions
  • We corrected errors in the object drag system for less common resolutions
  • We adjusted some texts
  • We fixed various bugs

We are aware of ongoing issues and fixes that still need to be addressed. Here is a list of some of the problems we are currently working on:

  • Sometimes, especially when not playing 'linearly,' the CONTINUE button on the main menu does not work as expected
  • We will review minor adjustments on some maps
  • There are still a few (very few) texts that do not appear in certain languages

Thanks for your continuing support and hope you’re enjoying our game!

