Patch 1.0.13: minor fixes

Hello, everyone! We've been working on The Fabulous Fear Machine since its launch, and we're excited to share a list of minor fixes and significant improvements in the latest update:

We fixed a bug that was affecting games in which a region was in a "Barren Land" state

We addressed glitches affecting very wide graphic resolutions

We corrected errors in the object drag system for less common resolutions

We adjusted some texts

We fixed various bugs

We are aware of ongoing issues and fixes that still need to be addressed. Here is a list of some of the problems we are currently working on:

Sometimes, especially when not playing 'linearly,' the CONTINUE button on the main menu does not work as expected

We will review minor adjustments on some maps

There are still a few (very few) texts that do not appear in certain languages

Thanks for your continuing support and hope you’re enjoying our game!