Patch 1.0.13: minor fixes

Hello, everyone! We've been working on The Fabulous Fear Machine since its launch, and we're excited to share a list of minor fixes and significant improvements in the latest update:
- We fixed a bug that was affecting games in which a region was in a "Barren Land" state
- We addressed glitches affecting very wide graphic resolutions
- We corrected errors in the object drag system for less common resolutions
- We adjusted some texts
- We fixed various bugs
We are aware of ongoing issues and fixes that still need to be addressed. Here is a list of some of the problems we are currently working on:
- Sometimes, especially when not playing 'linearly,' the CONTINUE button on the main menu does not work as expected
- We will review minor adjustments on some maps
- There are still a few (very few) texts that do not appear in certain languages
Thanks for your continuing support and hope you’re enjoying our game!
