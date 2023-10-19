Share · View all patches · Build 12483122 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 14:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Greetings.

New version includes these hotfix.

UncleG Quest can't finish because of skipping Quest Trigger.

This problem currently occurs if you go to the crematorium without accepting Quest from UncleG.

Changed the options menu to a simpler format. Made it easier to adjust.

The car select menu can now be selected only from the keyboard. We plan to improve this.

We have reviewed the quest restrictions and made them easier to accept. Allows the player to choose which quest to take. The story and special quests remain the same.

Note: We are currently working on brushing up new areas in parallel with fixes.

If you have any feedback or requests, please leave them in the discussion section.

thank you.

Studio Mastashion