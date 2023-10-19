 Skip to content

DEATH RATION: BACK TO 19XX update for 19 October 2023

Hotfix

DEATH RATION: BACK TO 19XX update for 19 October 2023

Greetings.

New version includes these hotfix.

  • UncleG Quest can't finish because of skipping Quest Trigger.
    This problem currently occurs if you go to the crematorium without accepting Quest from UncleG.

  • Changed the options menu to a simpler format.　Made it easier to adjust.

  • The car select menu can now be selected only from the keyboard. We plan to improve this.

  • We have reviewed the quest restrictions and made them easier to accept. Allows the player to choose which quest to take. The story and special quests remain the same.

Note: We are currently working on brushing up new areas in parallel with fixes.

If you have any feedback or requests, please leave them in the discussion section.

thank you.

Studio Mastashion

