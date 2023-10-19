Mac Open Beta Launch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello mercenaries,

The Open Beta branch dedicated to Mac is now open! We appreciate your patience and understanding as we've worked to make this happen. By joining this Beta you will be on the latest patch avalable and be able to crossplay will all of your friends on the latest branch.

Here's everything you need to know:

What's Included in the Mac Open Beta?

The Mac Open Beta is updated to the latest patch but due to the difference in OS, it might have new bugs or some instabilities. This is only a beta and we aim to improve it with your helps. A lot still needs to be improved.

How to Join the Open Beta:

To access the Mac Open Beta branch, simply follow these steps:

Right-click on Gloomhaven in your Steam Library.

Select "Properties."

Navigate to the "BETAS" tab.

Choose "mac_open_beta" from the drop-down list.

We invite you to create a backup save, as this version is still pretty early and rough.

You can find your save here for Windows:

C:\Users<USERNAME>\AppData\LocalLow\FlamingFowlStudios\Gloomhaven

And here for Mac:

/Library/Application Support/FlamingFowlStudios/Gloomhaven

Or -depending on the version you have-

/user/Library/Application Support/unity.FlamingFowlStudios.Gloomhaven/GloomSaves/Campaign

Note that your save from the main build or V28009 should be fully compatible.

Why an Open Beta?

We aim to minimize waiting times and demonstrate that we've learned from our previous experiences. The Open Beta provides Mac users with early access to Gloomhaven. Please note that this branch is still a work in progress (WIP).

Looking for a Stable Build?

If you'd like a more stable version while waiting for the Open Beta to reach full stability, you can always switch to the v.28009 build, which is available on Steam.

Your feedback during this Open Beta will be invaluable in helping us refine the game further. We encourage you to share your thoughts and report any issues you encounter here on Discord: discord.gg/gloomhaven!