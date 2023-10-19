GET YOUR FREE HALLOWEEN UPDATE! IT'S SPOOKY BUFF HD!

HALLOWEEN BUFFDATE!

SCREW OFF those boring EMPTY HEADS on those enemies and replace 'em with SPOOKY PUMPKIN HEADS!

BLOOD-CURDLING new skins for your WEAPONS and their PICKUPS!

Bursting fire hydrants is OLD NEWS. Get ready to smash some new PUMPKINS, SKULLS, AND CANDLES all around the levels!

Watch out HUNGRY BATS and SCHEMING WITCHES flying AAAALLL around the levels.

An orange tint to give Deus Ex: Human Revolution a RUN FOR ITS MONEY!

TRICK! WALL-SURF THOSE SQUASH-HEADED FREAKS!

TREAT! BIG SILLY SHOOTING NOW IN PUMPKIN FLAVOR!

Spooky Buff HD will stay spooky until 18th Nov. At which point the spell wears off and it goes back to being the OG version of Super Buff HD.

But this update isn't just about Halloween. No sir. Just wrap your eyes around this lot of extra buffage:

General level improvements for better playability

The ability to invert vertical aiming, for the sickos out there.

The option to display an ingame timer, for the speedrunners out there.

Fixed an issue where personal best times were not being saved when the personal best score was not beaten.

Added improved, skateboard-style steering to bodysurfing.

Increased bodysurfing window to end 0.25 seconds after you let go of the jump button, allowing new players to simply jump at enemies to begin surfing.

We hope you enjoy the Halloween update! Feel free to show your appreciation by leaving a review, cos it really helps.

Your undead friends at Buffcorp x

