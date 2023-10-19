 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GPRO update for 19 October 2023

Update notes for 19 Oct

Share · View all patches · Build 12483015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Background services and engine upgrade
• Links to the side games Max's Top 10, Elite Guessing Game and World cup from the main menu
• Promotion list
• Track records view in the manager profiles
• Serbian language
• Race screen and general bug fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2169224 Depot 2169224
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link