Aeon's End update for 19 October 2023

What's New in Version 1.4.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has various modernizations to the low level game engine. As a result, the minimum system requirements have changed:

  • Windows 7 SP1+, x64 architecture
  • macOS High Sierra 10.13+, Apple Silicon or x64 architecture
  • Linux: Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and CentOS 7, x64 architecture

Version 1.4.4 is available on a beta branch for use with older computers that no longer meet the minimum system requirements.

This update also has a few bug fixes:

  • Short random expeditions now properly randomize the initial Level 1 treasures.
  • Fixed a problem where Level 1 treasures were not unlocking properly in some cases.
  • Fixed an issue with the display of Maggoth's nest track.
  • Rhia’s charge ability now respects the cost reduction from Imbued Shackles.
  • When destroying a Tainted Jade by casting another mage's spell, the caster now properly takes the damage.
  • Temporal Helix no longer allows Eternal Ember to cast itself again.
  • Fixed a problem interaction between Monstrous Inferno and Warper.

