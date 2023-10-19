What's New in Version 1.4.5

This update has various modernizations to the low level game engine. As a result, the minimum system requirements have changed:
- Windows 7 SP1+, x64 architecture
- macOS High Sierra 10.13+, Apple Silicon or x64 architecture
- Linux: Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and CentOS 7, x64 architecture
Version 1.4.4 is available on a beta branch for use with older computers that no longer meet the minimum system requirements.
This update also has a few bug fixes:
- Short random expeditions now properly randomize the initial Level 1 treasures.
- Fixed a problem where Level 1 treasures were not unlocking properly in some cases.
- Fixed an issue with the display of Maggoth's nest track.
- Rhia’s charge ability now respects the cost reduction from Imbued Shackles.
- When destroying a Tainted Jade by casting another mage's spell, the caster now properly takes the damage.
- Temporal Helix no longer allows Eternal Ember to cast itself again.
- Fixed a problem interaction between Monstrous Inferno and Warper.
