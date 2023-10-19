Defendun 19th Update ~~~!!!!

Hello. I'm Ferry, the graphics designer for Defendun.
I would like to inform you about the changes made in the update version of October 19, 2023.
Dragon Knight: Adjusted skill range to hit nearby enemies.
Changed the movement behavior of buff area effects that follow the units to eliminate interruptions.
Knight
Attack Power: 3 → 4
Paladin
Attack Power: 15 → 16
Attack Speed: 5 → 6
Swordmaster
Attack Power: 23 → 20
Attack Speed: 6 → 7
Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 7 → 6
[Skill] Attack Power: 3 → 4
[Skill] Duration: 4s → 3.5s
Hero
Attack Power: 37 → 32
Maximum Attackable Enemies: 12 → 8
[Skill] Duration: 6s → 7s
[Skill] Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 3 → 4
Elf
Attack Speed: 2.2 → 1
High Elf
Attack Speed: 0.7 → 0.6
Blossom
Attack Speed: 0.3s → 0.13s
Range: 1.8 → 1.95
udambara
Range: 1.8 → 2.2
[Guided Arrows] Enemy Pursuit Distance: 1.2 → 3
Mage
Increased projectile hitbox size
Archmage
Attack Power: 4 → 5
Increased projectile hitbox size
Ancient Mage
Attack Power: 6 → 10
Maximum Attackable Enemies: 6 → 8
Salamander
Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 4 → 6
[Skill] Attack Power: 5 → 6
[Skill] Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 100 → 120
Lancer
Attack Speed: 3 → 2
Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 3 → 4
blue Dragon
Attack Power: 6 → 4
Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 4 → 2
Basic Attack changed to 2 consecutive attacks
[Skill] Stabbing Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 8 → 3\
yellow Dragon
Attack Power: 3 → 3
Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 3 → 2
Range: 1.2 → 1.45
[Skill] Cooldown: 10 → 6
[Skill] 1st Attack Power: 7 → 5
[Skill] 1st Attack Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 4 → 2
[Skill] 2nd Attack Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 12 → 6
Rogue
Attack Speed: 0.2s → 0.18s
Thief Master
Attack Speed: 0.17s → 0.15s
JIN
Attack Speed: 0.2s → 0.13s
Assassin
Attack Speed: 0.3s → 0.21s
Magic Swordsman
Attack Power: 2 → 3
Maximum Attackable Enemies: 2 → 5
[Skill] Attack Power: 3 → 4
Werewolf
[Awakening State (Skill)] Attack Power: 14 → 8
Marksman
[Skill] Zone Duration: 5s → 8s
Guardian
[Skill] Zone Attack Power: 6 → 8
Neptura
[Skill] Zone Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 60 → 80
Necromancer
[Summon] Maximum Attackable Enemies: 3 → 4
[Summon] Attack Speed: 0.1 → 0.06
[Summon] Attack Delay is 50% faster
-Fixed a bug where Drakong's passive buff effects were not applied due to the "Cannot receive buff effects" effect.
-Corrected a layer error in the buff zone.
-Fixed an issue where fixed damage (in red) was not applied to enemies with "Damage Reduction" effects.
Hello, we are Ferry and Olli, one of the developers working on Defendun. We are continually refining the game by taking into account feedback from various sources such as the Steam discussion forum, reviews, and other websites.
In this patch, we've made balance adjustments to various units to address the issue of imbalanced gameplay among units, aiming to reduce the tendency of players to stick with only a few units.
We've noticed an increase in the number of players enjoying the game again, and we're truly grateful for your support. We want to express our gratitude for all the reviews, feedback, and bug reports from our players.
Thank you!
