Defendun 19th Update ~~~!!!!

Hello. I'm Ferry, the graphics designer for Defendun.

I would like to inform you about the changes made in the update version of October 19, 2023.

Dragon Knight: Adjusted skill range to hit nearby enemies.

Changed the movement behavior of buff area effects that follow the units to eliminate interruptions.

Knight

Attack Power: 3 → 4

Paladin

Attack Power: 15 → 16

Attack Speed: 5 → 6

Swordmaster

Attack Power: 23 → 20

Attack Speed: 6 → 7

Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 7 → 6

[Skill] Attack Power: 3 → 4

[Skill] Duration: 4s → 3.5s

Hero

Attack Power: 37 → 32

Maximum Attackable Enemies: 12 → 8

[Skill] Duration: 6s → 7s

[Skill] Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 3 → 4

Elf

Attack Speed: 2.2 → 1

High Elf

Attack Speed: 0.7 → 0.6

Blossom

Attack Speed: 0.3s → 0.13s

Range: 1.8 → 1.95

udambara

Range: 1.8 → 2.2

[Guided Arrows] Enemy Pursuit Distance: 1.2 → 3

Mage

Increased projectile hitbox size

Archmage

Attack Power: 4 → 5

Increased projectile hitbox size

Ancient Mage

Attack Power: 6 → 10

Maximum Attackable Enemies: 6 → 8

Salamander

Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 4 → 6

[Skill] Attack Power: 5 → 6

[Skill] Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 100 → 120

Lancer

Attack Speed: 3 → 2

Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 3 → 4

blue Dragon

Attack Power: 6 → 4

Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 4 → 2

Basic Attack changed to 2 consecutive attacks

[Skill] Stabbing Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 8 → 3\

yellow Dragon

Attack Power: 3 → 3

Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 3 → 2

Range: 1.2 → 1.45

[Skill] Cooldown: 10 → 6

[Skill] 1st Attack Power: 7 → 5

[Skill] 1st Attack Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 4 → 2

[Skill] 2nd Attack Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 12 → 6

Rogue

Attack Speed: 0.2s → 0.18s

Thief Master

Attack Speed: 0.17s → 0.15s

JIN

Attack Speed: 0.2s → 0.13s

Assassin

Attack Speed: 0.3s → 0.21s

Magic Swordsman

Attack Power: 2 → 3

Maximum Attackable Enemies: 2 → 5

[Skill] Attack Power: 3 → 4

Werewolf

[Awakening State (Skill)] Attack Power: 14 → 8

Marksman

[Skill] Zone Duration: 5s → 8s

Guardian

[Skill] Zone Attack Power: 6 → 8

Neptura

[Skill] Zone Maximum Attackable Enemies (Target Count): 60 → 80

Necromancer

[Summon] Maximum Attackable Enemies: 3 → 4

[Summon] Attack Speed: 0.1 → 0.06

[Summon] Attack Delay is 50% faster

-Fixed a bug where Drakong's passive buff effects were not applied due to the "Cannot receive buff effects" effect.

-Corrected a layer error in the buff zone.

-Fixed an issue where fixed damage (in red) was not applied to enemies with "Damage Reduction" effects.

Hello, we are Ferry and Olli, one of the developers working on Defendun. We are continually refining the game by taking into account feedback from various sources such as the Steam discussion forum, reviews, and other websites.

In this patch, we've made balance adjustments to various units to address the issue of imbalanced gameplay among units, aiming to reduce the tendency of players to stick with only a few units.

We've noticed an increase in the number of players enjoying the game again, and we're truly grateful for your support. We want to express our gratitude for all the reviews, feedback, and bug reports from our players.

Thank you!