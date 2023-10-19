About recoverable equipment

Hey!

i'm reading all your feedback (trying to keep up, actually!) here and on Discord and i was wondering if it would be better to recover more equipment (rather than pretty much just a part of the credits) from the previously deceased volunteer body.

I remember we talked about this weeks ago but the general feeling was that would have made things maybe too easy, but now i'm puzzled.

At the moment you have a very very little probability to recover some of the equipment, while you always recover part of the credits (from 5% to 35%, depending on the difficulty level).

What do you think?