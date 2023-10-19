 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EMPTY SHELL update for 19 October 2023

About recoverable equipment

Share · View all patches · Build 12482826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

i'm reading all your feedback (trying to keep up, actually!) here and on Discord and i was wondering if it would be better to recover more equipment (rather than pretty much just a part of the credits) from the previously deceased volunteer body.

I remember we talked about this weeks ago but the general feeling was that would have made things maybe too easy, but now i'm puzzled.
At the moment you have a very very little probability to recover some of the equipment, while you always recover part of the credits (from 5% to 35%, depending on the difficulty level).

What do you think?

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2243111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link