"PowerWash Adventure" is Releasing Now on Steam!

VR game "PowerWash Adventure" launched on Steam!

Independent VR immersive flushing game "PowerWash Adventure" today (October 20th) officially opened for sale, Steam platform debut special price of 6.99 $, ultra-low price to experience the fun of immersive flushing, the pleasure of super decompressive rinsing at wil, quickly pick up the water gun "rinse" as you please!



Immersive Flushing Gameplay

“PowerWash Adventure” is an immersive VR world built on the Unreal 5 engine. The fantastic rich scene stages are pleasing, and manually launching water streams to release pressure, so you can feel the pleasure of cleaning stains up close!



A message from the development team:

PowerWash Adventure" is currently in the early Early Access stage, we are aware that the product still has a number of imperfections, we hope that if you encounter any problems during the play process, please provide feedback with us in the community, and we will carefully listen to the suggestions of each and every player.

The following is the future update schedule of "PowerWash Adventure":



Discord：https://discord.com/invite/P4quCzAD2g