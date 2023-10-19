Icons with text have been changed to pure image icons. (It's hard to say if this has reduced the difficulty of getting started, but the interface is cleaner.)
UnderSupernova Playtest update for 19 October 2023
minor update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2585101
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update