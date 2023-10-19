Six months in Early Access!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Fountain Seekers!

Exactly six months ago, on April 19th, Survival: Fountain of Youth landed in Early Eacces. Our whole team is saying a huge thanks to all of you for supporting us, establishing this awesome community, and sharing feedback and ideas that helped shape the game into what it is now.

To celebrate this humble yet very important anniversary, we want to share some curious facts and numbers behind players' achievements:



Thanks again for supporting us so far and being the best community out there!

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team