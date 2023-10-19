SCUM - Patch 0.9.130.76317

Hey everyone happy Thursday! Spooktober season is officially underway and so it shall be on the island as well. With some fixes included, get ready to get chilled to the bone.
- Fixed the issue where airplane wings were not damaged in collision.
- Fixed the issue where sometimes spawner subpresets where not saved correctly.
- Fixed the issue where it was possible to carry overweight chests when picking them up from vehicles.
- Fixed the issue where loot override would not work on some areas on the map.
- Fixed the issue where airplanes would sometimes go through the ground.
- Fixed the issue where drones could not drag chests.
- Killbox C4 spawner now uses spawner preset and can be customized
- Activated spooky season features including the haunted house in D1 sector.
Known issue: Halloween main menu goes away after logging back out into main menu.
Changed files in this update