Released - 10/20 Hotfix

Greetings, Divers! 🦞

Here's another hotfix for 'Dave the Diver.'

This patch addresses a few more bugs and implements new improvements,

all thanks to your valuable feedback and support.

We never forget that your dedication to the game is what keeps us diving deeper.

Take a look at the contents below to see more details.

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.1.1127

Mac OS: v1.0.1.245.mac

◈ Update Details

Potential spoilers regarding the main content of the game have been [spoiler]masked[/spoiler].

[Improvements]

1) Bosses

* [After Chapter 7] Made balance adjustments on the battle with [spoiler]Lusca[/spoiler].

2) Missions

* [After Chapter 6] Improved the gameplay and goal recognition of the [spoiler]Ice Pick[/spoiler] minigame in [spoiler]'The Disappearance of Selgio'[/spoiler] mission.

3) Underwater Exploration

* Changed the size of certain species.

4) Additional Improvements

* Improved the menu window so that divers can navigate to the bottom of an item list directly from the top using directional keys.

[Bug Fixes]

1) Bosses

* [Chapter 7] Fixed an issue where the damage from certain attack patterns of [spoiler]Yawie[/spoiler] were not being applied.*

[Chapter 7] Fixed an issue where controls would sometimes not work as intended during the battle with [spoiler]Yawie[/spoiler].**

2) Missions

* Fixed an issue where certain mission items would sometimes disappear during missions in Sea People Village.*

[After Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where the [spoiler]Antarctic Octopus[/spoiler] would not be displayed in [spoiler]‘The Missing Beluga’ mission.[/spoiler]**

3) Underwater Exploration

* Fixed an issue where some sharks could not be salvaged under certain conditions.*

Fixed an issue where recovered crab traps would reactivate under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where certain species inconsistent with the mission progress would spawn.

Fixed an issue where certain species would get stuck in the terrain.**

* Fixed an issue where certain sniper trajectories would not be displayed in certain regions of the Glacial Area.

4) Sea People Village

* [After Chapter 3] Fixed an issue where Dave would not be equipped with his current diving suit when riding the [spoiler]Beluga Taxi[/spoiler].*

Fixed an issue where certain button UI would be displayed differently than intended.**

5) Other Bug Fixes

* Fixed an issue where incorrect texts were displayed in some conversations.*

Fixed an issue where some UI would be displayed incorrectly in the iDiver tutorial.**

Additional Information

Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

We want to thank all the divers who have provided us with bug reports, even if you’re not named below! Your feedback is always appreciated.

_Mystic / Skoll_21 / Boosh / Hejime / javo01 / a small rabbit / Nzrael / Kuckoonut / Virkful / Cajin_