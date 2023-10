Share · View all patches · Build 12482645 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ready to smash some pumpkins?🎃

TOMORROW, we’ll all dive into our Halloween Playtime that starts at 4 PM UTC and lasts all weekend! Special missions + exclusive Boss & Weapon skins, details and the schedule here ⏩ https://link.medium.com/X0Gm8Znz1Db

See ya’ll in the Arena tomorrow!🦇