Regarding the Fix for Negative States and the Challenge of Caring for Students



First of all, we sincerely want to thank each and every one of you who have shown love and support for the game. Your enthusiasm fills us with gratitude.

We understand that no product can be absolutely perfect, and "Hero College" is no exception. We will continue to listen to your feedback, constantly optimizing the gaming experience to bring you even more enjoyable playtime.

Fixes:

Increased the proportion of time allocated to student training, reducing the time needed for eating, sleeping, and recreation.

Lowered the occurrence rate of negative events and removed some of them.

Removed the fixed events on the 14th of each month.

Fixed the issue of frequent occurrence of the same type of negative event.

Reduced the price for refreshing students and heroes.

Adjusted the random algorithm for spirit skills to enhance their usability for students.

Fixed the issue where saves couldn't load under certain circumstances.

Upcoming optimizations on October 20th:

Automatic eating, sleeping, and recreation.

Addressing the issues raised by the community.

Dealing with issues gradually discovered by everyone; we will update as we go.

Additionally, we are considering optimizing features like automatic training and career display to enhance the convenience and fun of the game.

Lastly, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your support and encouragement towards this independent game. We will persevere in our efforts to bring you even more splendid gaming experiences.

Thank you sincerely.