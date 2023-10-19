Update 1.5.5

New objects types:
-
Brush : Pointer-like monophonic instrument from defined MIDI input.
Any MIDI device with at least few CC and Note controls can act as a strange Ouija theremin.
-
GamePad : USB (and possibly wireless) gamepad's controls can be turned into CV and trigger messages.
Check and refresh connected devices from program's Control settings.
-
Arcade : A gamepad-controlled vector sequencer. See it's manual how it works.
Changes & Fixes:
- Monitor : Added various output modes, to block CV or Trigger or both signals.
- Model : Improvements to model excitation.
- Tuning editor : UI changes and new feature for moving both up and down with added intervals.
- Various UI fixes
Changed files in this update