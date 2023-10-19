 Skip to content

manaCompiler update for 19 October 2023

Update 1.5.5

Update 1.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12482629

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New objects types:

  • Brush : Pointer-like monophonic instrument from defined MIDI input.
    Any MIDI device with at least few CC and Note controls can act as a strange Ouija theremin.

  • GamePad : USB (and possibly wireless) gamepad's controls can be turned into CV and trigger messages.
    Check and refresh connected devices from program's Control settings.

  • Arcade : A gamepad-controlled vector sequencer. See it's manual how it works.

Changes & Fixes:

  • Monitor : Added various output modes, to block CV or Trigger or both signals.
  • Model : Improvements to model excitation.
  • Tuning editor : UI changes and new feature for moving both up and down with added intervals.
  • Various UI fixes
New Example project : "Maqam arcade" for gamepad controller (also in Demo version)

