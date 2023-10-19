Update - Version: 1.0.18.33

Patch notes for Version: 1.0.18.33
- Press {B} to change puzzle table image.
- Added button to hide other ui buttons.
- Pieces slide out from UI buttons.
ːgoldenpuzzlepieceː
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch notes for Version: 1.0.18.33
ːgoldenpuzzlepieceː
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update