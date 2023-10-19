 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles World War II Jigsaws update for 19 October 2023

Update - Version: 1.0.18.33

Share · View all patches · Build 12482438

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Patch notes for Version: 1.0.18.33

  • Press {B} to change puzzle table image.
  • Added button to hide other ui buttons.
  • Pieces slide out from UI buttons.

ːgoldenpuzzlepieceː

Changed files in this update

