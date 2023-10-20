 Skip to content

Mix Hentai Girls update for 20 October 2023

Halloween update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We got a new release for you all! Check the changelog below.

  • Added new Halloween theme, available only in October
  • Added support for new Mac Silicon Processors

