STALCRAFT update for 19 October 2023

📆 October 19th – New Friends Day

Stalker life is not only fighting mutants, exploring anomalies and searching for artifacts. It's also friendship, support and mutual assistance.

Happy New Friends Day, seekers! May loyal friends always be there for you.

In honor of this event there is a promo code STALCRAFT-FNAIGHJNFD, after its activation you will get:

◉ Premium for 1 day.
◉ 500 trade coins.
◉ 1000 repair parts.
◉ 3 cans of Combat Peas.

You can activate the promo code only on one character until 22.10 inclusive.

Regards,
EXBO team.

