<Patch Notes>
-Updated tutorial for the controls for more clarity.
-Edited scene overall brightness and saturation to make it easier on the eyes.
Dreaming Diorama update for 19 October 2023
Update: v1.2.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
<Patch Notes>
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2460641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update