 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dreaming Diorama update for 19 October 2023

Update: v1.2.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12482112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<Patch Notes>
-Updated tutorial for the controls for more clarity.
-Edited scene overall brightness and saturation to make it easier on the eyes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2460641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link