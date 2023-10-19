- All 8 elements are now accessible in the playtest.
- Time Cube Meta Progression is enabled with 6 new Divine Relics
- Fixed a bug that was slowing down the game for some players
Aether Playtest update for 19 October 2023
PlayTest Launch Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
