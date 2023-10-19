 Skip to content

Aether Playtest update for 19 October 2023

PlayTest Launch Patch

Build 12482052

  • All 8 elements are now accessible in the playtest.
  • Time Cube Meta Progression is enabled with 6 new Divine Relics
  • Fixed a bug that was slowing down the game for some players

