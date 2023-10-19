MicroWorks Patch 1.10: [LEVEL UP-DATE]

Welcome to the big 10th update of MicroWorks. This update is a bit different from the rest - I would dare call it, pretty controversial, even. We've been listening to feedback and ticking off things from the bucket list, including ones we've had to give a lot of thought for, but ultimately deemed necessary to provide the best experience for everyone.

Because some of these changes require deeper context, we'll be going over some of them in the later section. But for now, without further ado... drum roll please!

Server levels: a new server metric that calculates the average level of all players in the server. This is used to improve matchmaking and to provide you with valuable info about the server you want to join.

New "Even Playfield" server setting allows you to filter out players that are not in range of the average server level, to ensure you only play with people who are in the same skill group as you.

DLC requirements will no longer apply to joining servers. This means, Party Pass is now only required to host private/mutated/boss rush servers, but not required to join them.

Vote kicks and vote bans can now only be initiated by Party Pass owners. Free users can still participate in votes.

"Public" server setting has been reworked into "Private / Hidden", to better emphasize the meaning of the setting.

"Streaming" settings menu has been renamed to "Privacy / Safety", and expanded upon with new settings.

Integrated Steam's profanity/slur filter with the game chat and server browser: In order to make use of it, you must have it enabled in your Steam settings.

https://store.steampowered.com/account/preferences#CommunityContentPreferences If it is enabled in your Steam settings, you can choose to disable it exclusively in the game. The filter works across all languages supported by Steam (meaning profanity will be censored in languages beyond just English).

Player XP levels will now always be known, regardless of Steam profile privacy status. You can still, however, choose to hide your XP level from others from within "Privacy / Safety" settings.

Quickmatch improvements - you can now select between 3 different methods of quickmatching (best suited for your skill, highest amount of players, or server with best ping to you).

WHY (some of) THESE CHANGES?

DLC requirements will no longer apply to joining servers.

We've heard this complaint ever since the release of the Party Pass, and we've seen many people get confused, even angry, as to why their friends can't join them when enabling mutators, or selecting Boss Rush (despite our best efforts to make that clear).

Ultimately, we've decided that making the Party Pass a requirement from everyone, has more negatives than positives. In an effort to allow you to enjoy more of the game with your friends, without having to force everyone to pay, we've made the tough decision to remove the requirements to own anything, to join anything. Everyone is free to sail whichever server they wish - go nuts!

Vote kicks and vote bans can now only be initiated by Party Pass owners.

The vote kick/ban feature has always had one purpose - to allow players to combat bad actors. Unfortunately, since the F2P update, this feature has been weaponized and abused in a manner we don't condone. Kicking players who are doing well, kicking players who are winning, or free users kicking everyone who joins their game to avoid paying for the party pass (you guys have some dedication...)

Because of this, we have decided to limit this feature to paying users only. In exchange, to keep the playfield fair and square, we have introduced the server levels metric, assigning each server a "performance score" that should give you an idea on how good the players in the server are. Wanna play only with players inside your skill group? Turn on "Even Playfield" when creating a server, and anyone who'd otherwise crush your game will not be allowed to join.

We also want to remind you that you can always block and report users who are misbehaving - we take these matters seriously and make sure they don't get to ruin any parties again.

Only users with a Party Pass can host a private server - no way around it. If you want to play privately, please consider having one of you get the Party Pass. Otherwise, don't be so anal about playing with other people - MicroWorks is best enjoyed with many players!

"Public" server setting has been reworked into "Private / Hidden", to better emphasize the meaning of the setting.

We've often see people confuse the meaning of "Public" server setting. When they want to host a private game, they instantly assume that they should turn off "Public" - but the reality is that turning off this setting not only hides the server from the browser, but everywhere. Your friends won't be able to see your server, and won't be able to join you. The only way to join a non-public server is through an invite from the host, and most of the time, a password protection alone suffices.

Since a lot of people didn't quite understand why they couldn't join their friends due to this, we've renamed the setting to "Private / Hidden", with a more detailed tooltip, to hopefully provide better understanding of this setting. Private REALLY means private.

HALLOWEEN SALE

The spooky Halloween in-game event marches on, and for the next 2 weeks, the Party Pass will be 50% off! With all the new changes and additions to it, it's a pretty good time to get it.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2355460/MicroWorks__Party_Pass/

Thank you, as always, for providing us with your feedback and issues. We hope this update helps everyone enjoy the game better, including our dedicated fans, and those who are just stepping foot for the first time in the MicroVerse. Get that 100%!!!!!