XSOverlay update for 19 October 2023

Build 625 Changelog - UI3.0 RC5

Last edited by Wendy

Developer Note

This build is considered to be "Release Ready," in that it may have bugs, but none of them are considered to be horribly breaking. If you find a horribly breaking bug, please report it!

We're seriously close to shipping to live! I'm nervously excited! This is a big update!

Changes

  • Updated web view backend - v4.5

  • Updated localization files.

  • Localization now affects all UI. (Tooltips / Window Settings / Global Settings / Notifications)

  • Dropdowns are now capped to a certain height before becoming a scroll-able list. (The infinite height dropdowns were fine until you all absolutely KILLED it with the localizations!)

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused tooltips to be massive.

  • Fixed an issue that caused window settings panel to be incorrectly scaled when changing the settings of a window that was attached to a device.

  • Fixed an issue that caused low battery notifications to not be sent.

  • Fixed an issue that caused Wrist overlay to not switch to a second pair of controllers in some situations.

  • Fixed media themeing happening to parts of the UI even if the media player was hidden.

  • Fixed SteamVR Bindings page not opening when clicking on the Bindings tab in the Global Settings window.

  • Fixed an issue where the test notification buttons had to be clicked more than once in order for a test notification to happen.

