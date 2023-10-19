Build 625 Changelog - UI3.0 RC5

We're seriously close to shipping to live! I'm nervously excited! This is a big update!

Dropdowns are now capped to a certain height before becoming a scroll-able list. (The infinite height dropdowns were fine until you all absolutely KILLED it with the localizations!)

Fixed an issue that caused tooltips to be massive.

Fixed an issue that caused window settings panel to be incorrectly scaled when changing the settings of a window that was attached to a device.

Fixed an issue that caused low battery notifications to not be sent.

Fixed an issue that caused Wrist overlay to not switch to a second pair of controllers in some situations.

Fixed media themeing happening to parts of the UI even if the media player was hidden.

Fixed SteamVR Bindings page not opening when clicking on the Bindings tab in the Global Settings window.