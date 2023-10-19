Build 625 Changelog - UI3.0 RC5

Developer Note
This build is considered to be "Release Ready," in that it may have bugs, but none of them are considered to be horribly breaking. If you find a horribly breaking bug, please report it!
We're seriously close to shipping to live! I'm nervously excited! This is a big update!
Changes
-
Updated web view backend - v4.5
-
Updated localization files.
-
Localization now affects all UI. (Tooltips / Window Settings / Global Settings / Notifications)
-
Dropdowns are now capped to a certain height before becoming a scroll-able list. (The infinite height dropdowns were fine until you all absolutely KILLED it with the localizations!)
Fixes
-
Fixed an issue that caused tooltips to be massive.
-
Fixed an issue that caused window settings panel to be incorrectly scaled when changing the settings of a window that was attached to a device.
-
Fixed an issue that caused low battery notifications to not be sent.
-
Fixed an issue that caused Wrist overlay to not switch to a second pair of controllers in some situations.
-
Fixed media themeing happening to parts of the UI even if the media player was hidden.
-
Fixed SteamVR Bindings page not opening when clicking on the Bindings tab in the Global Settings window.
-
Fixed an issue where the test notification buttons had to be clicked more than once in order for a test notification to happen.
Changed depots in privatebeta branch