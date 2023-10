Share · View all patches · Build 12481890 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 11:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Change log:

-Fixed a bug that caused progress from previous locations to be deleted when playing on the island level.

-Fixed a bug where pressing the ESC key during the mini-game of opening shells would block the player.

-An option to manually assign a key for maintaining depth in underwater levels has been added to the settings.

-Fixed a bug where a player opening a client's task window while holding an item would cause the player to become stuck.